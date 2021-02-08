Free guided hike of Los Flores Ranch Park

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department offers a free, docent-led nature hike of Los Flores Ranch Park at 9 am. Saturday. Community members will meet at the visitor center at 6271 Dominion Rd. before embarking on the 90-minute hike.

The hike utilizes family-friendly and moderate trails, and participants should wear comfortable walking shoes and bring binoculars.

The guide will teach participants about Los Flores Ranch, its oak trees, plant life and the species that call the ranch home.

The group must adhere to safety measures, including face coverings, minimum of six-feet distance, hand sanitizer and bringing one’s own water.

Registration is required, and space is limited. Sign up at cityofsantamaria.org/register.

To learn more about Los Flores Ranch Park, including directions to the park and trail maps, go to cityofsantamaria.org/LosFloresRanchPark.

— Annelise Hanshaw