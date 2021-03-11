Free hazardous waste collection event scheduled

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department will be hosting its spring household hazardous waste collection event on April 11.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station, at 4004 Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos, and is free for residents in the unincorporated area and the city of Solvang, according to a news release.

Residents can drop off common household items, including automotive fluids, cleaners, paint, pesticides, and batteries, as well as unwanted electronics like computers and TVs. Residents can also bring home-generated “sharps” such as needles and syringes. To protect event staff, please note that sharps must be delivered in rigid, puncture-proof containers.

Due to COVID-19, all attendees must wear a mask and remain in their vehicles at all times. In addition, participants are asked to keep all materials easily accessible in the back of their vehicle, such as the bed of a truck or the trunk of a vehicle.

The county’s antifreeze, batteries, oil and paint facility located at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station accepts antifreeze, auto batteries, motor oil, oil filters and latex paint every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. In addition, county transfer stations accept electronic waste free of charge for residents.

Some local cities and private waste management companies also operator household hazardous waste and electronics collection centers. For more information about these programs, call 805-882-3603 or visit www.lessismore.org.

— Mitchell White