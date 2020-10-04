Free hazardous waste collection event

SOLVANG — A one-day, free of charge household hazardous waste and electronics collection event will be held for Santa Ynez Valley residents at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station in Los Olivos, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 11.

The event is being put on by the city of Solvang and the Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division of the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

Household hazardous waste that is acceptable to dispose of at this event includes: automotive fluids (e.g., antifreeze, motor oil, oil filters, etc.), batteries, cleaners, gardening supplies, fluorescent bulbs, medications, needles, paint, pool chemicals, solvents, ionization smoke alarms, etc.

The event will not accept ammunition, controlled substances or material that is explosive, biological or radioactive (except for smoke alarms).

Electronics that are acceptable to dispose of include: computers, printers, fax machines, TVs, VCRs, DVD and CD players, radios, cell phones, microwaves, etc.

The event will not accept satellite dishes, refrigerators, stoves or other large appliances, but household electronics are also collected for free during the Transfer Station’s normal hours of operation, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The collection is free for all residents of Solvang and unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County. Businesses must call ahead to schedule an appointment and disposal fees apply.

Only 15 gallons or 125 lbs. of hazardous waste will be accepted per trip. Needles must be delivered in puncture-proof containers and no trash or green waste will be accepted.

Masks are required during the event, and participants must remain in their vehicles at all times and store waste in the trunk or other easily accessible locations. Wait-times may be longer due to precautions and high participation.

To learn more, call 805-882-3603 or visit www.LessIsMore.org. Questions can also be directed to Media@CityofSolvang.com.

— Grayce McCormick