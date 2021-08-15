Free meals served to youth



LAURIE LEIS PHOTOS

Children from the Goleta Club, part of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, enjoy Louise Cruz’s homemade chili.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County has served a record number of free meals to youth this summer.

After launching the Zero Hunger Food Program in June, UBGC has served free meals to 250 kids per day, totaling 2,500 meals per week.

The program began in response to a rise in unemployment and food insecurity in the community over the past year, according to a news release.

Along with free meals, UBGC offers summer scholarships and waives registration and transportation fees for those unable to pay.

— Dave Mason