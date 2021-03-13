Free Medicare sessions offered

The Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program is sponsoring the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens’s virtual Medicare presentations in April.

There are three “New to Medicare” sessions at 10 a.m. April 9, 2 p.m. April 9 and 10 a.m. April 27.

An “Understanding Medicare” session is offered at 2 p.m. April 15.

“HICAP is offering these presentations to help Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” Joyce Ellen Lippman, executive director of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, said.

The presentations give new and upcoming beneficiaries an overview and dives into topics such as supplemental insurance, part D prescription coverage, employer group health plans and retiree health plan considerations.

The Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program offers free counseling on Medicare issues and does not endorse any product or providor.

For more information and to register, go to centralcoastseniors.org or contact the local HICAP office at 1-800-434-0222, 805-928-5663 or seniors@kcbx.net.

— Annelise Hanshaw