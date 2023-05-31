Free microchips available for dogs and cats

COURTESY SANTA BARBARA HUMANE

Scout is among the adoptable dogs at Santa Barbara Humane. The nonprofit is offering free microchips for dogs and cats at its campus in Santa Maria.

SANTA MARIA — Santa Barbara Humane is offering free microchips for dogs and cats at its Santa Maria campus at 1687 W. Stowell Road.

Appointments for the microchips can be booked at sbhumane.org/clinic.

The nonprofit noted microchips are a good precaution in case pets run away because of the noise and commotion from July 4 fireworks, pool parties and barbecues. Such Independence Day traditions can cause stress and anxiety in animals.

Microchips are small electronic devices that are injected between an animal’s shoulder blades. When the transponder, which is roughly the size of a grain of rice, is scanned at an animal shelter or veterinarian’s office, the pet’s unique identification number appears.

That number can then be compared against a national database to find the owner’s contact information.

“The last thing anyone wants is to lose a pet,” said Dr. Katie Marrie, Santa Barbara Humane’s chief veterinary officer, in a news release. “Because Fourth of July festivities can cause anxiety in our pets and increase the likelihood that an animal will run away, microchips are a really important tool for us to have.”

She added that Santa Barbara Humane is grateful to donors who made the free microchips possible.

“Every lost animal who is reunited with their family is a win in our books,” Dr. Marrie said.

— Dave Mason