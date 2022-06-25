Free microchips being given for pets

C.A.R.E.4Paws’ clinic team is giving away microchips for pets next week.

The nonprofit will present the free microchips Tuesday and Friday at the Half Century Club, 341 N. N St., Lompoc; Wednesday at the Santa Maria Eagles, 668 S. College Drive, Santa Maria; and Thursday at the Santa Barbara Eagles, 923 Bath St., Santa Barbara.

The clinics run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on each day.

In addition to the chips, C.A.R.E.4Paws is offering low-cost vaccines, flea treatment and other wellness services. The nonprofit is also providing free and low-cost spays/neuters and medical care for pet families in need.

In addition, the nonprofit is handing out information about pets and fireworks safety.

For more information, go to www.care4paws.org.

— Dave Mason