Free movies at drive-in

GOLETA — UCSB Arts & Lectures will present free movies from the 1980s and ’90s on Thursdays this summer at the West Wind Drive-in.

Movie will screen at 8:30 p.m. at the drive-in at 907 S. Kellogg Ave., Goleta. Gates open at 7 p.m., and there will be food trucks, concessions, entertainment and prize drawings.

The movies are “E.T.: the Extra-Terrestrial” on July 1, “The Goonies” and “Stand By Me” on July 8, “Clueless” on July 15, “The Neverending Story” on July 22, “Men in Black” and “Galaxy Quest” on July 29, “Rush Hour” on Aug. 5, and “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and “Wayne’s World” on Aug. 12.

For more information, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Dave Mason