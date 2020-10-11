Free movies at West Wind Drive-in

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

“Black Panther” star Chad Boseman, who died recently from cancer, appears in 2015 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. “Black Panther” will screen Tuesday during a free UCSB Arts & Lectures series at West Wind Drive-in.

GOLETA — UCSB Arts & Lectures program is holding free community film screenings of family-friendly student picks at the West Wind Drive-in.

Gates at the Goleta drive-in open an hour and a half before the first film, and it’s first-come, first-served.

Food trucks, concessions and entertainment will also be available.

There are two movies per night, and movie nights are this Tuesday, along with Oct. 20, 21, 28, 29; Nov. 5, 10, 18; and Dec. 2, 9 and 16.

Screening this Tuesday are “School of Rock” (2003) at 7 p.m. and “Black Panther” (2018) at 9:15 p.m.

From Halloween to Christmas, seasonal films such as “The Addams Family” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” are featured. Christmas films such as “Elf” and “It’s a Wonderful Life” will also be played.

Thrillers such as “Get Out” and “Inception,” along with action films such as “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” are also featured in the line-up.

For more information, including show times, visit artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/Index.aspx.

— Grayce McCormick