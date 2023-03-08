Free Oscars viewing at Arlington

SANTA BARBARA — A free viewing of the Oscars will take place Sunday on the big screen at the Arlington Theatre.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. at the theater, 1317 State St., Santa Barbara, in time for the live ABC broadcast at 5.

A red carpet pre-show party with music by DJ Darla Bea will precede the broadcast at 3 p.m. in the Arlington courtyard. That event will cost $15, which includes priority seating during the broadcast, free popcorn, a free cocktail and a free raffle ticket to win prizes. Tickets for the pre-show party will be available at the Arlington box office.

The Oscars show will be hosted by ABC talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

— Dave Mason