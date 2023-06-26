Free pet adoption event set for July 1

The Santa Barbara County Animal Services and Ventura County Animal Services have teamed up to organize a free pet adoption event across all five of their South Coast shelters on Saturday, July 1.

The one-day adoption event is part of a larger goal by the organization to make pet ownership more equitable.

This fee-waived pet adoption event applies to all animals over one year of age.

There will be no adoption fee for these animals, but there may be a nominal license fee depending on the city in which the adopter resides, in order to help ensure that each adopted pet receives the appropriate licensing, vaccinations, and identification, in compliance with local regulations.

All interested parties must participate in the full adoption process to ensure the best possible matches are made. All animals leave the shelter spayed or neutered, vaccinated, flea-treated and microchipped.

For more information about the pet adoption event, including adoption hours, adoption process and shelter locations, visit the websites of Santa Barbara Animal Services (www.sbcanimalservices.org) and Ventura County Animal Services (www.vcas.us).

The locations of the event are:

– 5473 Overpass Rd, Goleta, CA 93111

– 548 W. Foster Rd, Santa Maria, CA 93455

– 1501 W. Central Ave, Lompoc, CA 93436

– 600 Aviation Rd, Camarillo, CA 93010

– 670 W. Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93065

-Liam Hibbert