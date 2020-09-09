Free pickleball clinic offered

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is inviting children between the ages of 7 and 13 to participate at a youth pickleball clinic later this month.

The free instructional program will take place on three consecutive Saturdays, starting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at the Atkinson Community Center Courts, 1000 N. Railroad Ave. in Santa Maria, according to a news release.

Registration is required and limited to 10 participants. Loaner equipment will be provided.

The program will follow Centers for Disease Prevention and Control guidelines, and participants must wear a face covering and maintain six feet social distancing.

The online registration deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 16. To register, visit https://www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.

Pickleball combines the structure of tennis with similar scoring to table-tennis. For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 Ext. 2260.

