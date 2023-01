SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara International Film Festival will offer a free screening Thursday of Sky Bergman’s “Mochitsuk,” which covers how one community celebrates the Japanese New Year, bringing together tradition, family and love all through Mochi.

Showtimes are every 15 minutes from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the SBIFF’s Education Center, 1330 State St.., Suite 101, Santa Barbara.

— Katherine Zehnder