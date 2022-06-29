Free summer meal/concert today

GOLETA — The Free Summer Meal Concert Series continues today with a program and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave., Goleta.

A free lunch will be provided for people 18 and younger, and there will be live music presented by DJ Hecktik.

In addition, free lunches for the 18-and-younger population are provided 11 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays, now through Aug. 12, at the Goleta Valley Community Center.

To find other locations serving the free lunches, text FOOD or COMDIA to 304-304.

The concert series is supported by No Kid Hungry.

For more information, visit foodbanksbc.org and nokidhungry.org.

— Dave Mason