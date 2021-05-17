Free ukulele lessons to begin June 1

SANTA MARIA — Outdoor ukulele lessons for individuals 50 years and up, at no charge, are being offered by the city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

Participants will learn to play chords, melodies and familiar songs. Five baritone ukuleles are available to borrow, or class members can bring one of their own.

Lessons will begin June 1 and will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the patio at the Elwin Mussell Center, 510 E. Park Ave. in Santa Maria.

Participants can register for the class at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.

For more information, call 805-925-0951, Ext. 2260.

— Marilyn McMahon