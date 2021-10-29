Free virtual job fair in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library is presenting a free virtual job fair hosted by the Santa Barbara Foundation and Santa Barbara County from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3.

The fair will cover jobs available in the growing field of social services. And participants can meet directly with organizations and hear about a variety of open positions.

To participate, register at https://bit.ly/3BpuhyB. Participants needing computer access, internet or assistance joining the virtual job fair can visit the library at 421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria.

The library has many job openings for limited service positions. Follow the library on social media for updates on programming, resources and services.

On Facebook, search for “Santa Maria Public Library”; on Instagram, @santamaria_publiclibrary.

— Marilyn McMahon