Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County and the Mental Wellness Center are encouraging adults in the county to give the “gift of their aid” to local youth by registering for one of six free Youth Mental Health First Aid courses being offered in January.

Mental Health First Aid helps assist young people experiencing mental health challenges or substance use issues, just as First Aid helps assist individuals in medical crises.

The Mental Wellness Center’s goal is to train 500 community members in 2021, especially amid school closures and social distancing guidelines.

Mental Health First Aiders learn a five-step action plan guiding them through the process of intervening and offering appropriate support. Participants receive a three-year certification from the National Council for Behavioral Health.

For dates, times and registration information, visit https://youthwell.org/education/ or email educationmwc@gmail.com.

— Grayce McCormick