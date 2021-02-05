Free youth pickleball clinics in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is holding free youth pickleball clinics with help from the Santa Maria Pickleball Club.

The instructional series is for ages 7 to 13 and will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the new pickleball courts at the Hagerman Sports Complex, 3300 Skyway Drive.

Pickleball combines the structure of tennis with similar scoring to table tennis. The Recreation and Parks Department said the game is easy for beginners to learn and develop into a fun and fast-paced game.

Registration is required, and there is a 10-person limit per session. Loaner equipment will be available for participants, and since it will follow all CDC guidelines, participants must wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.

The first session will be held Feb. 22 and 24, and participants must register by Feb. 18.

The second session will be held March 8 and 10, with a registration deadline on March 4. The third will be held March 22 and 24, and the deadline to register is March 18.

Register at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register, and any questions can be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.