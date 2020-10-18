Freedom lost by force and fraud

As James Madison wrote in Federalist Paper No. 47, “The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive, and judiciary, in the same hands may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.”

Furthermore, George Orwell wrote “A society becomes totalitarian when its structure becomes flagrantly artificial: that is, when its ruling class has lost its function but succeeds in clinging to power by force or fraud.”

California, which is completely politically dominated by progressives, has perfected the art of using force and fraud to delude the general populace while robbing it of its freedom. That is, the basic guarantee of a free people has to do with the premise that our government derives its just powers from the consent of the governed. Any other means of exercising authority is thereby unjust.

Nevertheless, Gavin Newsom has used the cover of COVID-19 to issue more than 100 executive orders and change more than 400 laws in this state sans the consent and decree of the people or their representatives in the legislature. Many of these orders have absolutely nothing to do with COVID-19, including an executive order that bans gasoline and diesel-powered cars and trucks in the near future.

California’s particular problem? Both the state Assembly and Senate are elected by popular vote. That means that the heavily populated Bay Area and Los Angeles dominate both houses at the expense of the rural counties and smaller metropolitan areas. That is, the Assembly should be elected by state-wide popular vote while each county should be able to elect its own state senator akin to how the House and the Senate are elected to serve in Congress.

Instead, our current situation has left the entire state at the mercy of one-party rule, which has now morphed into one-man rule.

On the national level, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are attempting to accumulate power from both the executive branch and the judiciary. This includes the endless attempts to initiate a coup by impeaching President Donald Trump.

Now we have the plan to form a 25th Amendment committee to ostensibly determine that President Trump must be removed from office because he has lost his capacity to govern. That is, unless, Nancy and Chuck have plans to replace Joe Biden with Sen. Kamala Harris if Biden is elected? Unfortunately, it would not be a stretch to prove that Mr. Biden does, in fact, suffer from diminished mental acuity.

Either way, the Dems in Congress are trying to control who sits in the White House regardless of the will of the people.

Moreover, the Dems are planning to pack the Supreme Court if Mr. Biden wins and they win control of the Senate.

What does that mean? The role of the Supreme Court, as the highest court in the land, is to preserve and protect the Constitution and thereby the people from, among other things, the other two branches of government. That same Constitution rests on the division, separation, and balance of powers among three equal branches of government to preserve the power of the people and the states.

The ignoble intentions of the Democratic Party is to nominate and confirm upwards of six additional justices who will seek to alter the constitution via judicial fiat, sans the constitutionally-outlined process for amending the Constitution, as the Dems take the concept of judge-shopping to an all new level.

One other plan of Pelosi, Schumer and company to reflect California’s one party rule comes by way of their plans to eliminate the Electoral College, thereby rendering the voting power of small states superfluous.

Make no mistake about it, Rep. Pelosi and Sen. Schumer are promoting a form of tyranny at the expense of the people and the states.