Freedom lost?

I am a senior citizen who has been writing letters to newspapers and magazines ever since 9/11. I have conservative and libertarian views. I believe hearing a variety of views is a good thing.

On Jan. 20, Joe Biden and the socialists took control. As a result, it is an understatement to say things will be radically different.

One troubling trend pertains to our First Amendment rights of free speech. Do we still have free speech today?

Already, the media, Big Tech, big corporations and the new administration are interfering with the First Amendment rights of conservatives, Trump supporters, a former president and anyone who disagrees with them.

They are censoring, banning and trying to destroy them. They are untruthfully labeling them “domestic terrorists, racists, fascists, Nazi, white supremacists and deplorable.” This is not what a free America is all about.

This is tyranny, totalitarianism and control.

As a conservative / libertarian, I am saddened, offended and frightened. I may no longer be writing letters, all with the knowledge that the truth and democracy die in darkness.

Wise up America before it is too late.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria