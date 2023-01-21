FREEMAN, Gloria Mendoza

Gloria Mendoza Freeman passed away in Santa Maria, California on December 24, 2022 at the age of 88 years. Gloria was born and raised in Santa Barbara, CA. She graduated from Evening High School in 1967 and then completed a course in business machines at Santa Barbara City College. She married her husband, Bennie Christopher Freeman, in 1952. He passed away in 1981. Her son, Christopher Benjamin Freeman, died in 1987. All of Gloria’s siblings have passed away. Gloria is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Anne Freeman. Gloria was a member of Tierra de Order Parlor Native Daughters of the Golden West, The Santa Barbara Republican Club, and G.A.L.S. Republican Women’s Club. Gloria requested a private burial at Calvary Cemetery in Santa Barbara, next to Bennie and Christopher Freeman. Internment will be held on January 25, 2023 at 12 noon.