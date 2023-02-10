French ballet company to perform ‘Swan Lake’ at The Granada

COURTESY PHOTO

“Swan Lake” will be performed at The Granada by the Ballet Preljocaj, a national choreographic center, based in Aix-en-Provence, France.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present Ballet Preljocaj’s “Swan Lake” at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 and 3 p.m. Feb. 26 at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara.

The presentation is in association with UCSB Department of Theater and Dance.

Tickets are $51 to $131 for the general public and $20 for youth and $20 for UCSB students with ID.

Combining Tchaikovsky’s musical masterpiece with new arrangements, Angelin Preljocaj reinvents the timeless tale of love, betrayal, seduction and remorse into a modern ecological tragedy.

The Ballet Preljocaj, a national choreographic center, has been based in Aix-en-Provence, France, since 1996. With 24 permanent dancers, it gives more than 110 performances per year and performs on stages all over the world.

Angelin Preljocaj’s repertoire, which varies from solo to large-scale forms, alternates between large narrative ballets and more abstract pieces. Some of these pieces have been included in the repertoire of international ballets.

In 2006, the Ballet Preljocaj moved into its new venue, the Pavillon Noir, designed by the famous architect Rudy Ricciotti. In its theater and its four studios, meetings and dance performances are offered by invited companies throughout the year.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com