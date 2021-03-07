FRENCH, Richard Everett

Richard Everett French, 76, of Los Osos California, passed away peacefully at home on February 19, 2021 into the arms of his loving Lord with his beloved wife by his side.

Dick was born in Austin, Minnesota on August 5, 1944 and came to California when he was 2 years old. He grew up in Santa Barbara, across the street from where the new Municipal Golf Course was being built. He hung out there, earned some change as a caddy, and then picked up the game of golf, which became a life-long passion.

Dick attended San Marcos high school where he met his high school sweetheart Linda Barnes. They graduated together in 1963 and were married 55 years.

Dick is survived by his wife, Linda; sister Joanne Glaves of Soldotna Alaska; his two sons, Kevin French, wife Shannon, children Cameron, Caleb, and Chaley of Omaha, Nebraska and Darrell French, daughter Kara of Black Hawk, South Dakota; two sisters-in-law, Leslee Johnson of Santa Barbara and Louann Barnes of Figueroa Mountain California and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a loving father and a proud grandfather known as “Pops” to all. Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Marcella French and his brother, Robert French.

Dick served in the United States Air Force and was very patriotic and supportive of his fellow veterans. He returned to Santa Barbara, then went to PGA school and became an assistant golf professional at the newly formed Sandpiper Golf Course. He later went to The Valley Club golf course in Montecito and became the head golf professional.

In 1978 he moved his family to Ventura where he became an active member of the First United Methodist church, East-End Lions club, and the Retired Business Men’s club. He dedicated many years of his life helping others and serving in the beloved Emmaus Community.

After retiring from professional golf Dick worked at Vulcan Materials for 25 years in sales and dispatch, retiring in 2005. He had a strong work ethic and an undeniable competitive spirit that came alive while watching a good football game or college baseball and was able to enjoy his passion for golf up until his final years.

Dick and Linda traveled in their 5th-wheel all over the USA always meandering through Nebraska and South Dakota to see their family on their way home. They explored out-of-the-way places, played golf along the way, and watched spring training baseball games.

One of their favorite memories was a mission trip to St. Lawrence Island where they visited Native relatives that were raised by Linda’s grandparents and Nome Alaska where they worked on several service projects at KICY Christian Radio Station and Nome Community Methodist church. They then took two months and traveled via ferry down though Alaska visiting Dick’s sister and family in Soldotna.

His family and friends knew him as a gentle, mild-mannered, and quiet, kind man who always put others’ needs before his own and whose actions spoke louder than his words. He will be remembered for his caring heart, loving embrace, and unconditional love. A Celebration of Life service will be announced in the future to honor a life well lived.

The family wishes to thank their faith families at El Morro Nazarene church in Los Osos and First United Methodist church in Ventura California, the team at Wilshire Hospice and the many doctors who cared for him, their friends at Daisy Hill Estates in Los Osos and the many other friends who reached out during this difficult time.

Memorial donations may be made in honor of Dick French to the El Morro Nazarene Church, 1480 Santa Ysabel, Los Osos, CA 93402.