Freshmen learn about Righetti High School

SANTA MARIA — Incoming freshmen got a taste of student life Wednesday at Righetti High School.

The Warrior Freshman Orientation kicked off at 8 a.m. and finished up about 2:30 p.m. More than 600 students participated.

The new students learned about clubs, athletics, campus activities and COVID-19 safety guidelines. They also broke into groups and took campus tours, watched dancers, listened to the school band and others at the Greek Theater.

“It was a positive experience for the students to come back to campus,’’ said Eric Blanc, a counselor at the Santa Maria school. “This will help boost their energy and engagement.’’

— Dave Mason