Fresno beats SBCC in soccer

SANTA BARBARA — Fresno defeated Santa Barbara City College 3-1, but the Vaqueros (2-2 for the season) still had its moment of victory Saturday in women’s soccer action.

That came when City College’s Sofia Orozco scored a goal that put the Vaqueros into a 1-0 lead on their home field.

Orozco’s breakthrough goal came in the 41st minute.

“Defender Bella Loflin sent a perfectly placed ball in from the right wing, and Orzoco was able to make great contact to fire it past the goalkeeper,” according to a City College news release.

After holding the Fresno Rams to a scoreless first half, City College’s defense was finally beaten in the 58th minute by an equalizing goal from Lali Melgoza. Fresno added two more goals over the next 20 minutes to pull away.

Goalkeeper Analea Pule tied a season-high with eight saves.

SBCC closes out its three-game home stand with a Tuesday game against Santa Monica at 2 p.m.

— Dave Mason