Friday is deadline for city of Goleta’s positions on panels

Applications are due Friday to be on a commission or committee for the city of Goleta.

The city is seeking to name a parks and recreation youth commissioner, as well as members of the Library Advisory Commission and City of Goleta Naming Committee.

“We are looking for community members who want to share their skills with Goleta,” said Deborah Lopez, Goleta city clerk. “Joining a commission or committee is a unique opportunity to be involved with the city and make a difference in the community where you live. If you see anything that interests you, we encourage you to apply.”

Goleta residents ages 15-21, who enjoy spending time in parks and open spaces, are encouraged to apply for the parks and recreation youth commissioner position. The commission advises the City Council on parks and recreational opportunities in Goleta and meets on the first Wednesday of every even month.

The Library Advisory Commission meets the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. There are two vacancies: one member representing Goleta and one member suggested by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and residents of the unincorporated Goleta Valley.

This commission is designed to increase citizen participation in library issues, set goals, anticipate future needs and problems, and advise the Goleta Library’s board of trustees.

Those interested in naming city parks, facilities, open spaces and city buildings, should apply to serve as a member of the City of Goleta Naming Committee. Applicants must live in Goleta.

All of the positions are compensated at the rate of $50 per meeting. The youth commissioner may choose to waive his/her compensation and receive community service credit instead.

For more information, go to tinyurl.com/goletaboards-commissions or e-mail cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.

