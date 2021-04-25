FRIEDLY, James Lee

On Sunday, November 15, 2020, James Lee Friedly, a loving father of four children, passed away at the age of 91. He is survived by his four children; Tami, Susan, Caryn, and Steve. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jim was born on November 3rd, 1929 in Santa Barbara, California to Allen and Myrtle Friedly. Jim served in the United States Air Force and was a Staff Sergeant MP. He was honorably discharged in August of 1953. Jim lived most of his life in Santa Barbara, California. He was proud of his daughters who excelled in softball. He was also proud of his granddaughters; one served in the United States Marines and another who is in law enforcement. Over the years Jim had many hobbies like photography and collecting guns. To those who knew him best, Jim leaves behind many memories of being patient, caring, giving, and compassionate. He did his part to make this world a better place. A private service will be held and then a public celebration of life afterward on April 30th, 2021.