SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara Friends of the Library will hold a sidewalk book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the front entrance of the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The sale will feature used books — fiction and nonfiction, hardbacks and paperbacks — as well as children’s books and DVDs.

Proceeds will support programs and book purchases at the Santa Barbara Public Library.

For more information, go to www.friends-sblibrary.org.

— Dave Mason