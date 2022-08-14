Friendship Center plans ‘Wine Down’ Sept.8

MONTECITO — Friendship Center’s 10th annual “Wine Down” will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 8, outdoors at the Montecito facility’s courtyard, 89 Eucalyptus Lane.

The event features live music by Tony Ybarra’s Elementos Project, featuring Marisa Pasquini; wines from local regions; local craft beer and locally brewed coffee, all paired with hors d’oeuvres.

Participating wineries include Brander, Buttonwood Farm Winery and Vineyard, Fess Parker, Folded Hills, Kalyra, Roblar Winery, Summerland Winery and Sunstone.

Also participating will be Draughtsmen Aleworks and Montecito Gourmet Coffee & Wine.

Stephen Meade will be master of ceremonies.

Tickets are $85.

Proceeds will benefit the Life Enrichment Activity Program, providing music, movement and excursion programs for seniors with dementia. The program is led by local entertainers and instructors, and is designed to engage Friendship Center members in mind, body and spirit.

For more information, call Sophie at 805-0859, ext. 21, or visit

friendshipcentersb.org.

— Marilyn McMahon