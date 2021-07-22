Friendship Center to re-open program Aug. 2

MONTECITO — Friendship Center Senior Day Care Program will reopen at its Montecito facility for in-person programming Aug. 2.

As an intermediate step toward fully reopening, programs will be offered on a part-time basis, Mondays to Thursdays, according to a news release.

Members will enroll in a morning group from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or afternoon group from 1:30 to 5 p.m. during which Friendship Center staff will lead safe, socially distanced, engaging activities designed to exercise the physical, emotional, cognitive and social aspects of the body and brain.

Friendship Center staff will prepare and serve a hearty snack with fruit or vegetable and a protein. Water will be available to all members at all times.

As Friendship Center transitions back to regular full-day programming, virtual programming via Zoom will continue from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays to Fridays and from 2 to 4 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays. This intermediate, hybrid program is designed to meet member-families’ needs as they adjust to the lifting of COVID-19 quarantine.

All staff as well as members will be required to wear masks, social distance and have temperature and symptoms checks upon entering Friendship Center.

All visitors, volunteers and entertainers will be screened through temperature, symptoms and COVID-19 vaccination documentation. In the event of a positive COVID-19 case, all families will be notified via the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

For more information about enrolling in the program, contact Kim Larsen, family services manager, at 805-969-0859, ext. 2, or kim@friendshipcentersb.org.

For other questions, contact Rachel Graef, program manager, at 805-969-0859, ext. 14, or programmanager@friendshipcentersb.org.

— Marilyn McMahon