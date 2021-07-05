Friendship Center welcomes new board members



COURTESY PHOTOS

Maggie Mixsell, teacher at UCSB and director, left, and David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara, are joining the Friendship Center’s board of directors.

Friendship Center, an organization that provides activities for elders, welcomed two new members to its board of directors last week: Maggie Mixsell and David Selberg.

“We are delighted that David and Maggie have joined our board of directors,” Friendship Center Executive Director Heidi Holly said in a news release. “Each joins Friendship Center at an exciting time as we continue to pivot and enhance our programs for seniors and families during this challenging year.”

Mr. Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara, is a Santa Barbara native and UCSB alumnus. He has served in local nonprofits for 30 years.

He has helped Hospice of Santa Barbara grow into more schools, add a Carpinteria office and develop more partnerships in the community.

He previously held the position of executive director of Pacific Pride Foundation and served as program director at Transition House.

He has also served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for foster children and volunteered with Shanti of Los Angeles, providing mental health services to those dying in the early years of the AIDS epidemic.

“I have been a longtime supporter and admirer of the mission and work of Friendship Center, a true community treasure, over the years with numerous close friends and colleagues volunteering and accessing services at this vital organization,” he said.

Ms. Mixsell received a master’s degree in dramatic arts with a directing emphasis from UCSB. She currently teaches at Santa Barbara City College, including in SBCC’s Continuing Education Division.

She was the artistic and founding director of education for Speaking Stories and served as the founding stage director for Santa Barbara Revels.

She recently won the Independent Theatre Award for her work directing “Camping with Henry and Tom.”

“The addition of these directors complements our Board’s overall skills and experiences,” Ms. Holly said. “We are confident they will provide valuable perspectives due to their leadership abilities and strong commitment to our mission.”

For more information about Friendship Center, go to friendshipcentersb.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw