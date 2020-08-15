FRITSCHE, John C.

1929 – 2020

John Chester Fritsche passed away on August 12, 2020, due to complications of Covid-19.

John was born in Los Angeles on December 12, 1929. John attended Fairfax High School in LA, where he developed an interest in plants. He attended what is now Cal Poly, in San Luis Obispo, graduating with degrees in Ornamental Horticulture, and Soil Science. Upon graduation, he married Ruth Leona Tatreau before being drafted into the Army during the Korean War. While stationed at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, their daughter Susan Ruth was born. When his duty ended, they returned to Ruth’s hometown of Santa Barbara, where their son James was born in 1955. John and his family loved the ocean, and had many adventures aboard their boat, fishing and enjoying the water.

John worked for a division of Hughes Aircraft that developed anti-tank guided missile systems, and continued his career at Raytheon, Delco and Santa Barbara Research for 35 years.

His wife Ruth died in 1992, just a few years into their retirement. Besides his family, John’s greatest love was for the city of Santa Barbara. He spent many years studying its history and collecting old photographs, postcards and memorabilia. He enjoyed sharing his collection with writers who could use it to show the history of Santa Barbara. His extensive collection of over 7,000 postcards and photos has been donated to the Santa Barbara History Museum.

John is predeceased by his wife Ruth, and his daughter Susan. He is survived by his son James, and daughter-in-law Shirley.

A celebration of life will be held in the future, when friends and family can gather safely.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc., are appreciated.