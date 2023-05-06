From agave to music

Local farmer Ane Diaz to release soulful album ‘Despechada’

PHOTOS COURTESY ANE DIAZ

Local agave farmer Ane Diaz’s talents include singing, songwriting and playing the guitar.

Agave farmer Ane Diaz is showing her talent in another field.

When she isn’t operating Rancho Del Sol in Montecito, the Santa Barbara resident is making strides in her musical career with her new album titled “Despechada.” It will be released on June 9 on all streaming platforms.

Originally from the capital city of Venezuela, Caracas, the singer, songwriter and guitarist creates music that is a direct reflection of her love for her country. Her soulful voice communicates passion and love through the strength and power of her lyrics.

This album, which was produced, mixed and mastered by Jim White, Paul Fonfara, and John Keane, shares her struggles through homesickness for her family back in Venezuela. The album features covers of Venezuelan folk songs that remedy that homesickness with vocal depth that take these classical folk tunes to a new audience.

Ane Diaz’s music reflects her love for her native country, Venezuela.

“Despechada” has already captured the hearts of Joaquin Phoenix, Michael Stipe of R.E.M. and Rufus Wainwright. The album results in a nostalgic journey through Ms. Diaz’s heritage as she honors her memories of Venezuela.

She has released other songs and EPs in the past few years, most notably “Carmela,” “Pueblos Tristes,” “Los Ejes de Mi Carreta” and “Venezuela.”

Her lyrical prowess is impressive, but her visuals throughout her album covers and music videos are also something to marvel at.

In her song “Carmela,” the music video is generated by artificial intelligence with hypnotic vocals and a loop of faces and images all representing her native country. All of her music videos are similar in nature.

The singer and songwriter’s 11-acre agave ranch in Montecito has been operating since 2019.

Ms. Diaz and partner Mark Peterson have grown several varieties of agave: salmiana, salmiana var. ferox, arroqueño, tobala, americana, guadalajarana, papalome, desmetiana, karwinskii, coyote and tequilana.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com