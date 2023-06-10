Author to lead talk with Ukrainian native and librarian Sunday at Santa Barbara Public Library

Author Katya Cengel will talk about her book, “From Chernobyl with Love,” Sunday at the Central Library in Santa Barbara.

“From Chernobyl With Love: Reporting From the Ruins of the Soviet Union” is set in the world of post-Soviet Eastern Europe, namely Ukraine and Latvia.

As a flock of young journalists and writers flocked to the East, author Katya Cengel gets caught up in the excitement, eventually falling in love with a man she met in Chernobyl.

“It’s set as a love story, but what I really wanted to do was tell the stories of the people of Ukraine and some of the amazing things they endured over the years,” Mrs. Cengel told the News-Press.

This Sunday at 2 p.m., Mrs. Cengel will be at the Santa Barbara Public Library in the Faulkner Gallery to do a book-meet and lead a conversation on the book. She will also be joined by Ukrainian native Oksana Yakushko, a UCSB psychology lecturer, and librarian Molly Wetta during the talk at the library, 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

“She’s following really closely what’s going on there,” said Mrs. Cengel of co-speaker Mrs. Yakushko, who has family in Ukraine. “The part I can’t add is (because) I’m not Ukrainian, so I’m excited to partner with her.”

Mrs. Cengel also included an update as of June 2022 to the book that discusses the changes in Ukraine since the war, as well as the changes to the plot of the book and its characters.

“When the book came out there wasn’t a ton of interest in Ukraine,” said Mrs. Cengel. “Now a lot more people are interested in that area of the world.”

To find out more about the book or the author, visit katyacengel.com.

