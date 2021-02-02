Home Life From ducks to penguin
Life

From ducks to penguin

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
A couple ducks enjoy Sycamore Creek just outside the Santa Barbara Zoo. Inside the zoo, visitors see animals such as this penguin. The zoo was busy Sunday during its first weekend after the state lifted the COVID-19 lockdown.
