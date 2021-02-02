From ducks to penguin

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSA couple ducks enjoy Sycamore Creek just outside the Santa Barbara Zoo. Inside the zoo, visitors see animals such as this penguin. The zoo was busy Sunday during its first weekend after the state lifted the COVID-19 lockdown. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Marian encourages actions for heart health next post Dealing with COVID-19 fatigue Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.