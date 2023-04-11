From ‘Happy Days’ to ‘Matlock’

Ensemble Theatre Company actress Linda Purl recalls working with Andy Griffith, Ron Howard and Henry Winkler

From left, Michael Butler, Nancy Travis and Linda Purl star as retired nuclear physicists in “The Children,” which the Ensemble Theatre Company is performing through April 23 at The New Vic in Santa Barbara. Ms. Purl talked to the News-Press about her TV acting career, which included the lawyer series “Matlock.”

Linda Purl loved playing Charlene, attorney Ben Matlock’s daughter, on the first season of NBC’s “Matlock.”

The character was a smart lawyer in her own right in the 1986-95 series, and Ms. Purl got to act with none other than Andy Griffith.

“Andy was a very fascinating person,” Ms. Purl told the News-Press. “He was charming. He had a magnetism about him. He was a big, big magnet with charisma that he could turn on or off at will.”

Ms. Purl, who’s now acting in Ensemble Theatre Company’s production of “The Children” at the New Vic, also acted with Mr. Griffith’s former co-star, Ron Howard, on “Happy Days.” Her first job in Hollywood was playing the girlfriend of Richie Cunningham, Mr. Howard’s character on the series set in the 1950s.

“That was fun,” said Ms. Purl, who grew up in the 1960s in Japan in a family devoted to entertainment.

“We were not a church-going family. We did do theater,” Ms. Purl said. “My parents would turn the house inside out for summer stock.

“We had a big house, a ton of room,” she said, noting that they would host guests such as Oscar-winning composer Henry Mancini. “We had sculptors, painters and dancers. Everyone was welcome.

“My dad was raised on the road, the son of a touring actress,” Ms. Purl said. “My grandfather had been a vaudevillian.”

She said her maternal grandmother was a founding member of Equity, the union for stage actors and actresses.

“My mother had been a ballerina,” Ms. Purl said. “My dad had a career as an engineer. His first love was the theater.”

Ms. Purl inherited that love and is known for her Ensemble Theatre Company roles such as the title role of “Tenderly, the Rosemary Clooney Musical.” Ms. Clooney (1928-2002) starred in movies such as “A White Christmas” (1954).

“It was fun,” Ms. Purl said. “I knew Rosemary. She was a remarkable woman, talent, mother and a friend to so many people. I wouldn’t say we were close, but I knew her over a number of years. I’m close to a couple of her children.”

Ms. Purl said “Happy Days” was her first TV acting job when she moved to Los Angeles, first playing Richie Cunningham’s girlfriend. When Mr. Howard left the show to focus on his movie directing career in 1980, Mr. Winkler’s Fonzie became the show’s main focus, and Ms. Purl said the producers were looking for what they called a “Linda Purl-type” actress to play Fonzie’s girlfriend. Ms. Purl asked if she could audition for it. Garry Marshall, the show’s creator and executive producer, let her come back as a different character who was Fonzie’s girlfriend.

“I had stayed friends with Henry (Winkler) and Marion (Ross, who played Mrs. Cunningham) through the years,” Ms. Purl said. “It felt to me like a homecoming.

“I miss Garry Marshall,” Ms. Purl said about the popular producer and actor, who died in 2016 at age 81. “He was a remarkable human being. He was so influential in so many people’s lives, changing the trajectory for the better.”

Ms. Purl said she felt she had come full circle when she got the role of Charlene on “Matlock.” After all, Mr. Griffith and Mr. Howard, then a young boy, acted together on the popular sitcom set in fictional Mayberry, “The Andy Griffith Show” (1960-68 on CBS).

Ms. Purl said she discovered Mr. Griffith was an intellectual who was fascinated with the human condition.

“Like many comics, he could call on very dark tones as well,” Ms. Purl said. “What we got to see of his work was wonderful, but we were cheated. I knew he had a great King Lear in him.”

Besides the iconic Shakespearean role, Ms. Purl said Mr. Griffith, who died in 2012 at age 86, could have played “Willy” Loman from “Death of A Salesman.”

“I’m really sorry we collectively did not get to see him choose to take on those roles,” Ms. Purl said.

But Mr. Griffith, an actor, singer and guitarist, did become known for his iconic roles such as Sheriff Andy Taylor on “The Andy Griffith Show: and attorney Ben Matlock, who had an uncanny way of figuring out the real killer in each week’s murder mystery. (Ben’s clients were always innocent, of course.)

