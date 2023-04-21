From James Bond to ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’

Former Montecito resident Jane Seymour talks about her award-winning career

Jane Seymour remembers acting with a true Superman.

“That was an extraordinary experience,” Ms. Seymour said about starring with “Superman” star Christopher Reeve, whose superpowers included great acting, in “Somewhere In Time” (1980).

“First of all, it’s a beautiful movie. I loved it. I loved the script.”

And the former Montecito resident said the chemistry between her and Mr. Reeve, seen clearly in the romantic film involving time travel, continued until the day he died in 2004. “We adored each other, and that moment on the island where we made that film is one of those magic capsules in time. Everything about it was amazing.”

Ms. Seymour, 72, has had a life of amazing experiences and successes, from the James Bond movie “Live and Let Die” to the popular CBS series “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.”

She talked to the News-Press in advance of her keynote address at the Alzheimer’s Women’s Initiative Inspire Luncheon: Brain Matters, set for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 26 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Ms. Seymour, who was born in Uxbridge, England, discussed her award-winning acting career during a Zoom call from Dublin. That’s where she’s starring as the title character of “Harry Wild,” a series. It airs in America on Acorn TV and is seen around the world, and Ms. Seymour said she was excited about filming the second and third seasons.

“I play a retired English professor who solves crimes, using her knowledge of books,” she said.

“Harry Wild” is a murder mystery series with a lot of humor, Ms. Seymour said. She noted that her character, Harry Wild, solves crimes that her son the detective, Charlie Wild (Kevin J. Ryan), can’t figure out.

She said Harry’s sidekick, Fergus Reid (Rohan Nedd), is a young kid “who’s too smart to go to school.”

“It’s very fun. It’s very comedic, and people are absolutely loving it,” Ms. Seymour said. “I love playing it.”

Ms. Seymour talked about what got her started on the road to entertainment.

“Well, when I was a kid, I had two things wrong with me that they immediately diagnosed,” she told the News-Press. “One was I had a speech impediment, and the other was I had flat feet. So my parents, who didn’t have very much money, put me in a dance class.”

Ms. Seymour ended up dancing with a ballet company.

She went on to explain that her speech impediment was difficulty in pronouncing the sound of “r.” “I had speech therapy for it, and I ended up playing Americans rather convincingly because — I don’t know if you realize it — all you do is roll your r’s all the time (for an American accent).”

She attended ballet school and drama school.

“The next thing I knew I was dancing and singing in a movie and had one line, and I got spotted by the top agent in England,” Ms. Seymour said.

“You know, I had a lot of success very quickly, then I realized I had a lot to learn,” she said.

Her early success included playing Solitaire, a young virgin woman with psychic powers in her mastery of tarot cards, in the first movie starring Roger Moore as James Bond, “Live and Let Die” (1973).

“Gosh, it was exciting,” Ms. Seymour said about being in the Bond movie, filmed in Jamaica and Louisiana. “It was a whole world I had never seen, and I had never been in nice hotels. And I had never traveled like that.”

Ms. Seymour went on to study acting further and starred in the romantic movie “Somewhere in Time,” in which Mr. Reeve’s character, Richard Collier, goes back in time to meet acclaimed actress Elise McKenna (Ms. Seymour). The movie features legendary actress Teresa Wright (“The Best Years of Our Lives”) as well as Christopher Plummer.

Mr. Reeve’s life and career were altered forever when he was thrown from his horse in 1995 during an equestrian competition in Virginia. He became paralyzed from the neck down.

“After he had his accident, I had this whole other relationship with him, when I really got to know what it was like to be in a wheelchair and not to be able to move when you were very independent,” Ms. Seymour said. “I learned so much from him about what life is like when you have spinal injuries, and I became very much a part of trying to help in that world.”

She added ramps throughout her entire home in Malibu so that her friends in wheelchairs could have a sense of independence when they visited her.

In addition to movies such as the one she made with Mr. Reeve, Ms. Seymour succeeded on TV with her title role as a frontier physician in CBS’ “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” (1993 to 1998). It was filmed in the Old West town at Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills.

She described Dr. Quinn as “an amazing character.”

“I think what was great about the series, apart from the brilliant writing and directing, was that every episode dealt with something we’re still dealing with today,” Ms. Seymour said. “We were dealing with poisoning in the water from the Colorado River during the gold rush. We’re still dealing with the mercury poisoning from that today.”

The series also dealt with issues such as traditional medicine vs. spiritual medicine, homophobia, the burning of books, immigration and the mistreatment of indigenous people, Ms. Seymour said.

When CBS announced its decision to cancel “Dr. Quinn,” a large number of fans gathered at Paramount Ranch as well on a sidewalk on a hot day outside CBS Television City in the Fairfax District near Hollywood. This journalist was there, talked to the fans and recalled how CBS welcomed the fans’ support for the show and distributed free bottles of water to them.

Ms. Seymour also recalled the outpouring of support.

“Yes, it was unbelievable,” Ms. Seymour said.

While the fan support didn’t keep “Dr. Quinn” on the air, CBS later brought Ms. Seymour back for “Dr. Quinn” TV movies, and to this day, Ms. Seymour said, “Dr. Quinn” airs in 98 countries.

“I was filming today, and two young people from France flew over, so they could meet me on the set (of ‘Harry Wild’),” Ms. Seymour said. “They were obsessed with ‘Dr. Quinn.’

“It’s one of the best exports America has ever had because every culture loves it. It deals with the human condition. It deals with family. It deals with love.”

