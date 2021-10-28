From rain to sun

It feels like California again in Santa Barbara County

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

A skater and a stroller take advantage of warm weather Wednesday on Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara.

Sunny days are here again.

After Monday’s rainstorm, things have warmed up again, and never mind that it’s October. It feels like summer.

On Wednesday, people found they could turn off their heaters and turn on the air conditioners or fans with the day’s highs. They were 82 at the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, 81 in Santa Maria, 83 in Lompoc and a sizzling 88 in Santa Ynez. Goleta was cooler with a high of 74, and people needed a light jacket in New Cuyama, with its high of 68.

Those numbers are from the National Weather Service.

At night, it’s fall. The weather service reported Wednesday’s lows as 40 in New Cuyama, 45 in Santa Ynez, 47 in Goleta, 51 in Lompoc and 52 in Santa Barbara.

Expect more of the same: sunshine and heat. The weather service predicts highs today of 84 in Santa Barbara, 86 in Santa Ynez, 80 in UCSB and up north in Santa Maria, 79 in Lompoc and 78 in Cuyama.

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

On Monday, people were carrying umbrellas near State Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

It’ll be a similar story Friday (with some slight dips in temperature). Then Saturday, it’ll be partly or mostly cloudy throughout the county, and the highs will take a dive to 65 in Lompoc, 67 in Santa Barbara, 64 in Santa Maria, 65 at UCSB and 70 in Cuyama. But no more rain is forecast.

Lows will continue to be in the upper 40s and 50s throughout the week, according to the weather service.

Monday’s storm, meanwhile, didn’t lead to serious damage in the Alisal Fire burn area or elsewhere.

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

People enjoy Leadbetter Beach on a warm Wednesday that stood in contrast to the wet Monday.

People walked down State Street Monday morning with their umbrellas in Santa Barbara, which saw 1.13 inches of rainfall, according to the Santa Barbara County Flood District. The total for Santa Barbara for October is 1.56 inches.

Santa Maria saw a little over a half inch of rain Monday, bringing its October total to 1.37 inches, according to the district.

Buellton experienced 0.7 inch of rain Monday, bringing its October total to 1.22 inches.

Santa Ynez saw 0.88 inch of rain Monday, and its October total is 1.39 inches.

Los Alamos experienced 0.65 inch of rain Monday, with its October total now at just over an inch.

