From Shakespeare to Rodgers & Hammerstein

PCPA ready to perform in-person productions again in North County

PCPA is ready to return to stage for its 58th season.

PCPA is back on stage and back in action.

The theater group, which has a rich history of plays in North County, is returning with productions at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria and the Solvang Festival Theater.

The curtain will rise when PCPA presents Interplay Play Readings Sept. 23-25 at the college’s Severson Theatre. This time around, it’s the “Quack” and “The Humans,” which won the 2016 Tony for best play.

PCPA describes the plot of “The Humans” in a news release: “Breaking with tradition, Erik Blake has brought his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter’s apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside the ramshackle pre-war duplex, eerie things start to go bump in the night and the heart and horrors of the Blake clan are exposed.”

The play “Quack” is all about — what else? — a doctor. This time, it’s Dr. Irving Baer, who has a daytime talk show to help women lose weight, take control of their weight and pursue their dreams. What could go wrong? (You’ll see.) The new comedy is written by Eliza Clark.

Mark Booher is directing “The Humans,” and Don Stewart is directing “Quack.”

PCPA will go on to present a holiday production of “The Secret Garden, Spring Version,” set for Nov. 11- Dec. 23at the college’s Marian Theatre. PCPA’s Roger DeLaurier will direct the play about young Mary Lennox, who’s sent from British colonial India to a home she has never known in Yorkshire, England. There she finds a house full of mystery in this musical adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s novel.

The Marian Theatre stage will be the setting for another play, Shakespeare’s “As You Like It,” running Feb. 17-March 6. In this romantic comedy, Rosalind and her cousin Celia escape a controlling queen to the Forest of Arden, where they unexpectedly encounter a band of forest dwellers. The director is Emily Trask.

PCPA returns to the Severson Theatre for “Mother Road,” set for March 10-27. Octavio Solis’ play is inspired by John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath,” and it picks up 90 years after Steinbeck’s novel with a journey of highway and heart. It’s directed by Robert Ramirez.

PCPA goes back to Marian Theatre for the fairytale musical “Into the Woods,” April 28 – May 15.

The same play will be performed under the stars next summer, Aug. 11 – Sept. 4 to be precise, at the Solvang Festival Theater.

The musical takes a new look at old fairy tales, and as you watch, you discover everything’s not so black and white as the Baker and his wife cross paths with various fairy tale characters.

The script and score are by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, and the PCPA production is directed by Roger DeLaurier.

PCPA will perform “The Agitators” June 23-July 10 at the Severson Theatre.

The play is about young abolitionists Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony, who meet in the 1840s in Rochester, N.Y. But their movements collide, and their friendship is tested. The play is directed by Mark Booher.

From June 30 through July 31, you’ll know the hills are alive with the sound of music.

PCPA will perform Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music’ at the Marian Theatre. Kitty Balay directs the production about Maria, who proves to be too high-spirited for her convent.

She’s sent to be a governess for the seven children of a widowed naval captain, but it’s not too long before she gets the kids singing and thinking about their “Favorite Things.”

And the season will wrap up next summer with “Native Gardens” playing from Aug. 25, 2022, to Sept. 3, 2022, in the Marian Theatre, then from Sept. 9, 2022, to Sept. 17, 2022, at the Solvang Festival Theater.

Gardens and cultures clash, turning friendly neighbors into feuding enemies in this comedy about good intentions and people who won’t mind their manners.

Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and doctoral candidate Tania, his pregnant wife, are realizing the American dream when they purchase a house next door to community stalwarts Virginia and Frank.

“But a disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, privilege, and entitlement,” according to the PCPA news release.

The play is directed by Catalina Maynard.

