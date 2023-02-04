From supervisor to Assembly member

Gregg Hart enjoys new challenges in Sacramento

District 37 Assemblyman Gregg Hart speaks last month at a news conference at the Randall Road Debris Basin in Montecito as Gov. Gavin Newsom and others listen.

Gregg Hart is excited about his political move from Santa Barbara to Sacramento.

In November, Mr. Hart was elected to serve as the state Assembly member for the newly formed 37th District. He previously served as the 2nd District supervisor in Santa Barbara County for four years.

“I am very honored, and I take this responsibility very seriously,” Assemblyman Hart told the News-Press. “I am working extremely hard, and I have a great team to help me and represent me when I’m not in Sacramento. I have exceptional colleagues in the incoming class of legislators and veterans. They are welcoming and encouraging, and it’s really exciting.”

The News-Press asked Assemblyman Hart what it has been like transitioning from county supervisor to Assembly member.

“I am working hard and enjoying the new responsibilities a lot,” he said. “ It’s been a whirlwind from the start due to the disasters hammering our community. The county asked me to help urge the governor to declare Santa Barbara County a major disaster area. I was pleased the governor took our request and issued it to President (Joe) Biden, who made the declaration effective.”

Assemblyman Hart said the declaration has made it possible to get a higher rate of reimbursement from storm damage expenses to local residents and local governments.

“Another challenge we faced was with the Department of Fish and Wildlife, which involved the county Public Works Department doing work which could impact steelhead trout (endangered),” he said. “There was a temporary pause in work while we worked through those issues with the governor’s office, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Office of Emergency Services to allow that work to continue.

“I am pleased to be in this role to help our community work through challenges with the state government,” said Assemblyman Hart.

The News-Press asked Assemblyman Hart what his experience has been like so far in this role.

“It is very fast paced because I am trying to meet colleagues, people in administration, and organized groups that have issues they want the Legislature to address,” Assemblyman Hart said. “We began committee meetings, and I had my first committee meeting on Wednesday.

“I am a member of the Joint Committee of Emergency Management. We discussed suggestions to improve disaster response and preparedness, notification to residents, the science behind meteorology to predict storms, and evolving science which requires new investments.”

Assemblyman Hart discussed what he hopes to accomplish this term.

“I think the first month’s experience has shown me the importance of being an active advocate for the needs of the district. Being a liaison between the governor’s office, state departments and local governments and citizens is a huge part of my job, and the legislation I will introduce will reflect that. I want to make the state government more effective and have more agency to improve people’s lives.”

Assemblyman Hart also talked about the legislation he hopes to propose or support.

“I have a number of bills we are working through. The deadline for legislation is still a few weeks away. Legislation includes: natural resources, volunteer efforts and emergencies, assisting nonprofits, local government, housing and animal welfare.”

The News-Press asked Assemblyman Hart about some of his accomplishments as county supervisor of which he is most proud.

“We made significant progress in mental health services and the co-response unit of the Sheriff’s Department and Behavioral Wellness Department that teamed together to respond to mental health crises. It is very important to keep those suffering from acute mental health instances from ending up in jail, and that has been transformational and relieved a huge burden on the criminal justice system.

“The preservation of the San Marcos Preserve was a community wide effort, but I took a major leadership role in facilitating that.”

He added that many people have told him they appreciate the public information effort that occurred when he chaired the Board of Supervisors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The thing I am most proud of was the collegiality and respect we showed each other and the collaboration that resulted in producing meaningful results,” he said. “That experience is exactly what I am trying to bring to Sacramento. I have made an effort to be trustworthy, honest, hardworking and lead by example.

“So far that has been well received,” he said. “I was appointed to be assistant majority leader by the speaker. I am trying to do this job with the same approach as I brought to Santa Barbara County.”

