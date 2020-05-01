From the publisher: We are living in tyranny

The following is an opinion piece written by Wendy P. McCaw, the co-publisher of the News-Press:

If there were any doubt the Wuhan virus, through our elected officials, has taken over every aspect of our lives, Gov. Newsom’s arbitrary and unconstitutional actions prove it.

Until this virus became a political weapon it was just another run-of-the-mill virus. Look to see what both Pelosi and Fauci were saying in January and February versus what they are both saying today. It became clear they could use the virus as a weapon to make their political policy changes and to further damage a duly elected president.

When the virus became political some governors — Newsom is a good example — became dictators. Yesterday’s most recent stupidity was to close “ALL [stet] beaches and all state parks”. Mayor Murillo, never one to show leadership, acquiesced to these new “rules” saying “we will follow his order…”

Today it is unclear as to what Newsom is really going to do. He’s now saying he will close the Orange County beaches, not ALL beaches as he threatened and issued in a letter from police chiefs yesterday.

But we are not a country of sheep.

This virus has been made out to be the bogeyman by the propagandists; it serves their purpose to get their candidate in office by tanking the economy, keeping people in abject fear of what could happen. Feeding fear is a powerful tool and it’s been used effectively by those in offices elected and unelected and it’s been used very effectively by dictators in the past.

Think of all the businesses that have shut down because of dictates that are unproven. We have not been given numbers that have substance, if one questions what’s been foisted on us by mainstream media we are called “deniers”, like in “climate change.” Apparently we can’t question any of these “experts.”

Who is asking questions? If one has an opinion which may be different from the propaganda we’ve been fed, their posts get removed from Facebook, YouTube, etc., if the question ever gets there in the first place.

We are living in tyranny right now brought to you by tinhorn dictators in governors’ offices, and medical professionals and elites in ivory towers who have never run a business in their lives.

Newsom recently spent over a BILLION of our tax dollars on masks from China at $5 a piece (apparently there is no sign of these masks arriving) and is now giving $75 million of our tax dollars to illegal aliens.

Dissension and our civil right to protest is being denied. Our liberties are being stripped for what, a virus?? Think about this.

If this country can be put into this situation by a virus, what would it take to completely turn us into the Soviet Union or Nazi Germany? We are not that far away now, having to stand in line to get into supermarkets, finding the shelves empty of products that were in plentiful supply before the virus and now the rationing of products. When food shortages arrive watch to see how bad it will become.

We need to stand up, question, confront. We desperately need to get businesses back up and running NOW, take the shackles off the economy and get the bureaucrats off our backs. If we can’t do that we will forever be under the thumb of tyranny.



Wendy P. McCaw is the co-publisher of the News-Press and the views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the SBNP staff.