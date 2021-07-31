From UCSB to NBA

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSUCSB’s JaQuori McLaughlin has signed with the Golden State Warriors. The 6’4” point guard will reportedly participate in the NBA team’s training camp and open for the 2021-22 season in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors. McLaughlin was named the Big West Player of the Year and an Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention. On Friday, there was a tweet from @UCSBbasketball saying “Congratulations to JaQuori McLaughlin on signing with the Golden State @Warriors!!” 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Library offers writing packs next post National Night Out set for Tuesday in Santa Maria Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.