From UCSB to NBA

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
UCSB’s JaQuori McLaughlin has signed with the Golden State Warriors. The  6’4” point guard will reportedly participate in the NBA team’s training camp and open for the 2021-22 season in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors. McLaughlin was named the Big West Player of the Year and an Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention. On Friday, there was a tweet from @UCSBbasketball saying “Congratulations to JaQuori McLaughlin on signing with the Golden State @Warriors!!”
