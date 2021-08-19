Home Local From veggies to flowers
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market continues to draw large crowds Tuesdays downtown on State Street. The market features everything from a variety of vegetables to bouquets of roses. To see picks by Sam Edelman, general manager of the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market Association, turn to B1. For his Fix of the Week, see B2. For more information, go to www.sbfarmersmarket.org.
