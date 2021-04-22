From waist to waste

Los Alamos resident provides eco-friendly diaper services



At left, a baby wears a reusable diaper with a striped cover. Los Alamos-based Tinkle Belle Diaper Service helps parents access eco-friendly diapers and products. At right, one of Tinkle Belle’s two drivers loads the “diapermobile” during a weekly pickup.

Jessica Baggarly, owner of Tinkle Belle Diaper Service, doesn’t have the story one would expect out of a diaper business owner.

She didn’t learn about cloth diapers from experience as a mother. Her friend told her about them, and the health benefits and eco-friendliness caught Ms. Baggarly’s attention.

Initially, the idea of reusable diapers sounded disgusting to her, but she couldn’t forget the benefits.

“I thought I should do this,” Ms. Baggarly told the News-Press. “People want this, but they don’t want to do the dirty work.”

Tinkle Belle serves Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties by delivering clean diapers weekly and washing the dirty diapers.

The business has a staff of seven and connections throughout the community. Ms. Baggarly sources high-quality products and manufactures her own diaper balm.

Diapers are washed in commercial machines and reused the next week.

When she started the business, she worked at a local theater, increasing its sustainability efforts.

So although she pivoted from theater to diapers, a focus on the environment was constant.

She recently expanded Tinkle Belle to include an eco-friendly disposable diaper service. The business will gather the soiled diapers and take them to a facility in Los Angeles where diapers are converted into energy.

Ms. Baggarly named the service “Waste to Energy.”

“My mission is to cut down as many disposables as possible, but if that’s not realistic for families, let’s do as much as we can,” she said.

Some of her clients use disposable diapers some days and cloth other days.

“It starts with acceptance and support. I know there’s people who aren’t going to use cloth, but I want to help them do better than what they’re doing,” she said.

Ms. Baggarly understands the stigma surrounding cloth diapers and sees a long journey until cloth diapers are mainstream.

She compares diapers to the arguments surrounding straws a few years ago. Many people don’t need straws at all, and it was tough switching from disposable straws.

“Think of the hill we had to climb with straws, and that’s optional,” Ms. Baggarly said, noting that diapers are much more of an essential.

But she’s glad to reduce waste on the Central Coast.

