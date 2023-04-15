From ‘Whistler’s Mother’ to a Bob Ross look-alike, it’s a busy time for art

COURTESY IFC FILMS; AN IFC FILMS RELEASE

Owen Wilson stars as a lookalike for the art-cult 1980s icon Bob Ross in “Paint.”

There’s so much happening in the art world:

— “Whistler’s Mother” revisits Philadelphia (last seen in 1881) in a grand exhibit on Motherhood at the Philadelphia Art Museum.

— Picasso fans celebrate the 50th anniversary of his passing with worldwide museum shows and worldwide art criticism.

— The movie “Paint” stars Owen Wilson as a lookalike for the art-cult 1980s icon Bob Ross, and critics are panning it.

— And a courtroom artist’s sketch of former President Donald Trump is on the cover of the New Yorker.

“WHISTLER’S MOTHER” HAS A SIT-DOWN AT THE PHILADELPHIA ART MUSEUM

The first American display of the famous painting “Arrangement in Grey and Black No.1 (1871)” was in Philadelphia in 1881 at the Pennsylvania Academy.

Although Whistler was born in the U.S., his strong willed mother opposed the American Civil War. She moved herself (age 59) and Whistler to London in 1863, there assisting her son in his studio in Chelsea as his manager.

The painting of mom Anna Mathilda was created in London in 1871 and sold to the French government in 1891 for the Louvre collection.

The work is coming to America from France as part of a group show depicting visions of motherhood. Hailed as the American Mona Lisa, “Whistler’s Mother” is not an American painting, but became an icon during the American Dust Bowl, when it was featured on a U.S. postage stamp.

PICASSO DIED APRIL 8, 1973, AND HIS CONTROVERSIAL LIFE IS RE-EXAMINED 50 YEARS LATER

How should we see Pablo Picasso? Should we rely on his biography for clues about this great artist, or should his work speak for itself? Museums worldwide are reassessing Picasso’s legacy after 50 years since his date of death.

The New York Times recently interviewed 10 prominent practicing artists regarding his undeniable influence, one of whom said, “His bio is boring.” Meaning: focus on the work.

On the other hand, a new book recently translated into English is taking just the other tack. “Picasso the Foreigner” by Annie Cohen- Solal discusses a lifetime of Picasso surveillance by the intelligence agencies of his adopted country France. Beginning in 1900, as the young impoverished Picasso came to Paris, he was targeted as a possible anarchist, a suspicion, along with suspected later Communist leanings, that kept the French Police watching him till he died.

Picasso was considered such a danger to France that when he requested French citizenship, after living in France for 40 years, at the age of 59, it was denied.

Today the art world believes that his art should be superior to his life, women or politics, whatever they were, but that was not always the case. In 1957, the Museum of Modern Art NY prohibited his presence at their blockbuster Picasso show, because Picasso was deemed “a threat to American security” by FBI chief J. Edgar Hoover.

I can’t imagine showing his great works “Les Demoiselles d ’Avignon” and “Guernica” and leaving the artist behind in France.

He is still controversial today. The comedian Hannah Gadsby’s 2018 show “Nanette” decried his so-called misogyny, masculinity, creativity and male-type bravado.

The Brooklyn Museum of Art has asked Gadsby to mount a Picasso show for the 50th anniversary of his death.

OWEN WILSON’S PORTRAYAL OF BOB ROSS IS PANNED

The aptly named show, “The Joy of Painting,” was a cultural blockbuster on TV from 1983-1994, making a star of Bob Ross (“Anyone Can Paint”), airing in 400 episodes, having 5 million viewers and capturing the imaginations of Sunday painters. (I still see such 1980s canvases in garages in Santa Barbara!)

The new movie by Brit McAdams, “Paint,” sidesteps Bob Ross-ness, according to critics. Owen Wilson stars as Carl Nargle, who really is not famous at all but looks like Mr. Ross.

ArtNews says “The film’s insistence upon avoidance of any so-called transgressions comes off as an effort to steer clear of legal issues regarding the Ross estate.”

For more information about just how much money is at stake from those 400 episodes and all that branding (Mr. Ross died in 1995), see the Netflix documentary of this summer “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed.”

The battle wages regarding the Ross estate between former business managers, family, and other interests.

FINALLY, THE SKETCH

The artist, Jane Rosenberg, a 40-year veteran artist of the courtroom sketch, lands her image of Donald Trump on the cover of the New Yorker, portraying the former president during a hearing related to his indictment.

No other courtroom sketch will ever be as famous.

Dr. Elizabeth Stewart’s “Ask the Gold Digger” column appears Saturdays in the News-Press.

Written after her father’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Dr. Stewart’s book “My Darlin’ Quarantine: Intimate Connections Created in Chaos” is a humorous collection of five “what-if” short stories that end in personal triumphs over present-day constrictions. It’s available at Chaucer’s in Santa Barbara.