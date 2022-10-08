FRONTERHOUSE, Gerald Wayne

Mr. Jerry Fronterhouse, beloved husband, brother, father of two, grandfather of nine, great-grandfather to four, business leader, and friend to many, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2022, in Dallas, Texas, at the age of 86. He was born in Ada, Oklahoma, on May 22, 1936, went to high school in Oklahoma City, and graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in petroleum engineering.

Upon graduation, he married his college sweetheart, Gretchen, and reported for duty with the United States Navy at Oxnard. After Jerry’s initial time at Oxnard, he was stationed at Key West for two years where his skills were utilized in overseeing the supply chain and logistics of the Naval operations in the region.

Upon successfully completing his duty with the Navy, he attended Harvard Business School and graduated with an MBA in 1962. He and Gretchen moved to Dallas, and he began his career at Republic National Bank, starting as a credit analyst. He advanced through the organization, and eventually became chairman and CEO of RepublicBank Corporation (holding company of Republic National Bank), and its successor First RepublicBank Corp, at its peak the 12th largest bank holding company in the U.S. He also served on the board of directors of numerous public and private companies as well as non-profits (on the board or as a trustee) through the years.

In 2012, Gretchen went home to be with the Lord. Jerry provided great care for her while she was battling pancreatic cancer. He met the second love of his life, Annette Simmons in 2014, the result of some thoughtful matchmaking by a few good friends. They quickly bonded, fell in love, and were married in 2016. He and Annette instantly shared a love of travel, dinners and events with friends, Dallas Cowboy games, and time in California smartly split between Carmel and Montecito. Jerry grew to love Annette’s daughter Amy and her husband Joe. Annette never left Jerry’s side during his short battle with cancer.

His life was marked by action, engagement, service, hard work, great friendships, love for family. He was always characterized by optimism, a broad smile and a hearty laugh, and always leaned into what was next.

Jerry’s death was preceded by the deaths of his wife of 53 years, Gretchen Gover Fronterhouse, his parents, Victor and Austa Fronterhouse, and his older brother, Bill Fronterhouse.

He is survived by his wife, Annette Caldwell Simmons; and her children, Amy Simmons Crafton and her husband Joe Crafton, Andy Fleck, his wife; and two grandchildren; his brother, Don Fronterhouse; his daughter, Jenny Fronterhouse Larsen and her husband David; his son, Jeff Fronterhouse and his wife Elizabeth; his grandchildren, Brant, Lindsey (and her husband Will Wade), Lauren, Blake, and Laney (and her husband Nicholas Kinnear), Carson (and his wife Katie), Hayden, Alex (and his wife Sarah Kate), and Kara, and four great-grandchildren.