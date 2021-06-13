FROST, Erik M.

Erik M. Frost of Santa Maria died May 30 following a brief illness. He was 77.

Born July 18, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, Frost was an honored educator whose community contributions were widely recognized. Nevertheless, Frost always knew what was important to him. Before he died, Frost told his beloved wife of 44 years, Judy, “My friends and family know who I am. Please tell them how much I enjoyed, appreciated, and valued their company and friendship.”

He was passionate about education, said his wife, and he spent 37 years in that pursuit, including a stint as principal at Santa Ynez High School, and vice-principal at Santa Maria High School.

Frost retired in 2003 to a life of volunteering for civic affairs, with a particular interest in the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, on whose board he served. Foundation board president Christie Glanville told a local newspaper recently that “a disagreeable encounter with Erik Frost is about as common as cross-country skiing in Santa Maria.”

A scholarship will be established in his name at the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara for a north Santa Barbara County student pursuing a nursing career. To contribute to the scholarship fund, you may send a check payable to “Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara” and write “Erik M. Frost Nursing Scholarship” in the memo line. Please mail to P.O. Box 3620, Santa Barbara, CA 93130. You may also contribute online at www.sbscholarship.org. If you have questions, please contact Nicole Jones at njones@sbscholarship.org.

Along with his wife, Frost is survived by his sister-in-law Donna Moore of Springville, CA, and was Uncle Erik to multiple nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews.

There will be a gathering of family and friends in remembrance at a date to be announced.