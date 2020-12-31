Home Local Frost
by Rafael Maldonado
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Solvang residents woke up to an overnight frost on Wednesday morning, which left the water in this bird bath frozen.
Watch your step — the frost also accumulated on the stairs of this residence.

