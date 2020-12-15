On Friday November 27, 2020, Melinda Frowiss, loving mother and friend to many, passed away at age 78.

She was born March 26, 1942 in Toledo, Ohio and was adopted by her parents at 6 months old by Murrell & Helen Ebright. She was widowed to her loving husband Harold Frowiss of 21 years, and was a loving mother to Des Johnston & Scott Frowiss. Melinda had a magnetic personality who made friends effortlessly with just about anyone. She loved pets, traveling, gardening and spending time with her friends. She was kind, caring and very generous. She volunteered helping people in recovery, at Hearts and at The Food Pantry. She was an amazing woman and will be greatly missed. She is preceded by her parents Murrell & Helen, brother James and husband Harold. She is survived by her two sons Des and his wife Melinda, Scott and his wife Alejandra and her four grandkids Scotty, Andrew, Gabe and Camron.