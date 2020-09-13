FRYE, Ann Hitchcock

8/18/32 – 8/29/20

Ann H. “Annie” Frye, age 88, of Santa Barbara passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 after a brief illness. Born August 18, 1932, in Santa Barbara, Ca. she is predeceased by her parents, Lloyd and Anita Hitchcock of Santa Barbara, and her late husband of 48 years, Walter E. Frye of Santa Barbara. Ann and Walter were blessed with 3 sons: Greg of Ventura, California, Russell of Denver, Colorado, and Jonathan of San Diego, California.

Ann grew up in the neighborhood of the Santa Barbara Mission where she attended Roosevelt Elementary school. After graduating from Santa Barbara High School in 1950, Ann worked at the YMCA where she and her husband Walter first met. They were married in 1956 and settled in Goleta, California where they raised their family. A loving wife and mother, one of Ann’s greatest passions was working with children. She worked as an instructional assistant for the Santa Barbara school district for 34 years, helping elementary school children learn to read and write. She volunteered to work at several charitable organizations in the Santa Barbara area including Los Pequenos, Dos Pueblos Little League, Goleta Boys club, Santa Barbara Junior Golf Association, Santa Barbara Hospice and The Assistance League of Santa Barbara. In total, Ann spent over 60 years of her life volunteering for organizations helping the youth of Santa Barbara.

Perhaps her greatest joy was in raising her 3 boys. Fiercely devoted to her family, she was constantly in attendance at their sporting practices, cheering at games or any school events for all of her children; bringing cakes and desserts with her, a giant heart and even bigger smile. The same practice continued for her grandchildren.

A terrific cook who had a variety of hobbies including gardening, bridge, reading and watching her beloved Los Angeles Lakers play basketball, Ann also had a lifelong fondness for dogs. She spent many pleasant days walking the beach with her dog at her side. A Santa Barbara native, she enjoyed giving tours of the Santa Barbara Mission as well as introducing guests to the Santa Barbara area. She could vividly recall such local events as the Japanese bombing of Ellwood beach in Goleta during WWII, watching the wedding of Gloria Vanderbilt at the Santa Barbara Mission, as well as many other historical events during her years in the Santa Barbara area.

Ann leaves behind her sons and their families. Walter Gregory Frye, his wife Lisa and sons Bradley, Garrett and Zachary of Ventura, California, Russell Frye of Denver, Colorado, and Jonathan Frye and his wife Margaret of San Diego, California as well as numerous cousins

A private burial service for family members is planned. A celebration of life service will be held after current coronavirus restrictions are removed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Assistance League of Santa Barbara or to the Goleta Boys Club.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Cypress Place Senior Living facility in Ventura for their extraordinary kindness and caring the last 2 years of Ann’s life as well as Dr. Richard Ponce, family medical practitioner of Santa Barbara.